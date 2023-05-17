Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

Days after a fire broke out at a garbage dump near Giaspura flats, the Municipal Corporation (MC) woke up to remove accumulated waste from the site. However, despite repeated demands from residents, the dump has not been completely removed.

Residents of Adarsh Colony and nearby areas recently went through a distressing ordeal due to the toxic smoke emanating from the burning waste at the garbage dump located near Giaspura flats. It resulted in respiratory issues, irritation in eyes and frequent coughing among several residents. A man reportedly lost consciousness after inhaling smoke.

As per the residents, the Municipal Corporation used JCB machines to lift the accumulated waste from the dumpsite today. Dr Vipal Malhotra, health officer of the MC, confirmed that the waste was being removed from the site. However, when asked about the timeline for completely eliminating the dump, he said the MC was planning to install static waste compactors at the location soon. The official asserted that a passer-by had set the garbage on fire a few days ago. However, the culprit had not been identified so far.

Residents had a tough time

Residents of Adarsh Colony and nearby areas recently went through a distressing ordeal due to the toxic smoke emanating from the burning waste at the garbage dump located near Giaspura flats recently. It resulted in health issues among several residents.