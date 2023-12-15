DBA elections: 2,994 voters to decide fate of candidates

Our Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 14

The District Bar Association (DBA) is all set for its annual elections for different posts on December 15. 2,994 voters would decide the fate of 28 candidates and choose the new executive for the year 2024 under strict police vigil.

On the last day of canvassing, candidates left no stone unturned to woo the voters. After tea parties and lunch diplomacy, late night parties were on full swing a day before the elections. Young lawyers were seen full of enthusiasm during the elections campaign particularly for the six posts of executive members.

Returning officer Gurpreet Arora, ARO Rajesh Verma, DBA secretary Vikas Gupta said the polling would start at 9 am and continue till 5 pm without any lunch break. He said that for conducting fair elections 15-CCTV cameras have been installed. A team of 45 lawyers including present executive and 12 DBA employees would assist in conducting elections. If any bogus voters were found, they would be handed over to the police.

The Bar council of Punjab and Haryana has appointed senior lawyer B K Goel as observor, Rajneesh Gupta and Vijay Sabharwal as assistant observers.

For the post of president there is a direct contest between sitting the DBA President Chetan Verma (member Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana) and TPS Dhaliwal, who has served as DBA secretary thrice. Chetan Verma is banking on the development works carried out during his recent tenure and Dhaliwal is banking on his works done in past.

For the post of vice-president there were five contestants in the fray including Anil Sagar, Sandeep Arora, Jagjeet Singh, Saurabh K Maheshwary and Yogesh Khanna. Whereas for the post of secretary there is a triangular contest between Sukhwinder Singh Bhatia, Parminder Singh Laddi and Harjot Singh.

For the post of joint-secretary four contestants were trying their luck including Rajinder Singh Bhandari, Daisy Singla, Pardeep Sharma, Rachin Soni. For the post of finance secretary five contestants including Roopli Molri, Amit Gupta, Anita Garg, Kamal Gupta and Karnish Gupta are contesting. For the six posts of executive members nine contestants namely Paras Sharma, Aanchal Kapoor, Divya Mittal, Jai Krishan Chopra, Mannat Arora, Rachna, Satjot Kaur, Umesh Garg and Vanshika Jain were contesting. The result would be declared on the same evening after counting of the votes. Whereas, the counting of votes for six executive posts would be conducted on December 16.