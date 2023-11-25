DBA poll: Gurpreet Arora elected RO

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana November 24

City lawyer Gurpreet Singh Arora has been again elected as Returning Officer by majority of members present in the general house meeting held here today at Bar Room of District Courts Ludhiana. The annual elections of District Bar Association were scheduled for December 15.

The election committee of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had earlier set aside the appointment of Gurpreet Arora as Returning Officer and Assistant Returning officers made on November 7, 2023 during the general house meeting of District Bar Association Ludhiana for upcoming annual elections. The election committee has termed the appointment to be illegal and against the rules without following prescribed procedures.

Following the directions of the Bar Council, the Secretary of District Bar Association, Vikas Gupta called a general house meeting today. The meeting was supervised by the observer Karamjit Singh Choudhary, co-chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

Lawyer Rajesh Verma has been appointed as Assistant Returning Officer. They would select their team and also take assistance of outgoing officers bearers of DBA who are not contesting the elections. The appointment of RO has been a bone of contention between different groups for several years.