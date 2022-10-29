DBU celebrates 10th founder's day

Ludhiana, October 28
Desh Bhagat University (DBU) celebrated its 10th founder’s day with enthusiasm.
Zora Singh, the chancellor of DBU, pro-chancellor Tajinder Kaur, president Sandeep Singh, vice-chancellor Virinder Singh and others were present during the celebrations. Grewal, the former director of research at the DBU, released his book on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion.
A letter of recognition from the World Book of Records, London, for the founder of the DBU, Lal Singh, was also made public. The World Book of Records recognised, in its letter, the contribution of Lal Singh for national integrity, social reform and education.
A cultural event was also held on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...