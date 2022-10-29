DBU celebrates 10th founder's day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) celebrated its 10th founder’s day with enthusiasm.

Zora Singh, the chancellor of DBU, pro-chancellor Tajinder Kaur, president Sandeep Singh, vice-chancellor Virinder Singh and others were present during the celebrations. Grewal, the former director of research at the DBU, released his book on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion.

A letter of recognition from the World Book of Records, London, for the founder of the DBU, Lal Singh, was also made public. The World Book of Records recognised, in its letter, the contribution of Lal Singh for national integrity, social reform and education.

A cultural event was also held on the occasion.