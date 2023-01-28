DBU organises workshop on NEP

Mandi Gobindgarh, Jan 27
Desh Bhagat University (DBU) hosted a one-day workshop on New Education Policy (NEP 2020) on Friday. It discussed challenges and opportunities in quality education under this policy, besides presenting excellence awards. DBU Chancellor Dr Zora Singh and vice-president Dr Harsh Sadawarti were among university dignitaries present on the occasion.
The keynote address was given by Dr Sanjay Kaushik, professor of the University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh.
The other speakers included Dr JK Sharma, Director, IEDC, Col Pardeep Kumar, Additional Director, COE, and Dr Umesh Garg, Deputy Director Research.
