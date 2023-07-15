DC appointed administrator of hospital society

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has appointed the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner as the administrator for ensuring elections of Shree Raghunath Hospital Society within six months. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the High Court has also ordered that the administrator/committee will manage the society’s administration till then.

Justice Sangwan was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Surender Kumar Gupta against Krishan Chand Gupta and another respondent. The petitioner’s primary grievance was regarding “mismanagement in the society”, which was running a charitable hospital.

Justice Sangwan’s Bench was told that new members were made by taking Rs 11,000, instead of Rs 1 lakh, in a whimsical manner just to procure the votes. As the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the present managing committee’s period had lapsed five years ago, but the elections were not being conducted. The respondent-side, on the other hand, submitted that there were a number of litigations pending between the parties. In fact, separate civil suits filed by both sides were pending before the court.

Justice Sangwan asserted an offer was made to both parties during the course of arguments to settle the dispute before the mediation and conciliation centre. But the parties, especially the respondents, were adamant in not resorting to the mediation proceedings.

After hearing learned counsel for the parties, Justice Sangwan asserted: “It is apparent with regard to the charitable institute that both sides are fighting tooth and nail to serve their own personal purpose for keeping the management with them”.

Fixing January 22 next year for further hearing in the matter, Justice Sangwan appointed the Deputy Commissioner as the administrator before making it clear that he would constitute a team of three persons, including the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon or any other officer of equivalent rank. The other members would be the senior officer from the office of Registrar of Societies, who would conduct the elections, and a third administrator. The team would assist the DC in the hospital’s day-to-day working.

“The management of the society will be taken over by the team of the administrator, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana. The administrator will make sure that the elections of the society must take place within a period of six months from today and till that time, the administrator/committee will manage the administration of Shree Raghunath Hospital Society, Ludhiana,” Justice Sangwan concluded.