DC cancels NOC of petrol pump in Ludhiana

Acting on the recommendation of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), the Deputy Commissioner has cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) petrol pump proposed at khasra No. 167/53 on Hambran Road. The action follows directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to reconsider the matter after hearing all parties concerned.

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According to official documents, the MC reviewed the case after receiving a representation from a local resident. During the hearing, the petitioner alleged that the proposed petrol pump did not meet the prescribed distance norms from the nearby road intersections and could pose a threat to public safety. After examining the records and relevant guidelines, the civic body concluded that the site did not fulfil the required norms.

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Based on the findings, the MC recommended cancellation of the NOC to the Deputy Commissioner. Accepting the recommendation, the Deputy Commissioner cancelled the NOC that had earlier been issued on May 26, 2025, for setting up the petrol pump.

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The order has been communicated to the Commissioner of Police, District Town Planner, Indian Oil Corporation, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and other departments concerned for necessary action.