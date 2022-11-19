 DC, civic body chief inspect Sidhwan Canal : The Tribune India

DC, civic body chief inspect Sidhwan Canal

MLA Gogi accompanies officials, dumping waste in water body may cost dear

DC, civic body chief inspect Sidhwan Canal

DC Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, MLA Gurpreet Gogi with officials at Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

A team of officials, including Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon along with MLA Gurpreet Gogi visited Sidhwan Canal site near the canal bridge at BRS Nagar on Friday. Some petitioners, who moved the National Green Tribunal, were also present during the inspection of the canal. Yesterday, four city residents had filed a petition before the (NGT) against the dumping of garbage, including non-biodegradable plastic waste, in Sidhwan Canal.

After inspecting the canal, Shena Aggarwal said she had ordered the cleaning of the water body. The process will be taken up in January 2023.

“As the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department, it was decided that the MC will work in coordination with the department and the flow of water in the canal will be stopped for the month of January to clean around 10 kms long stretch of the canal from Lohara canal bridge to Barewal canal bridge”, Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal added that chain-linked fencing would also be installed along the canal within the city limits to restrict the dumping of waste by residents into the water body. The civic body is working on the tender process of the project, which will be taken up at a cost of around Rs 6 crore, she said.

Further, the MC officials were directed to install CCTV cameras at the bridges constructed over the canal and the points from where garbage is usually dumped into the canal by residents. The cameras have to be installed for surveillance purposes and will be connected to the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) of the civic body. Aggarwal said the MC would also recommend the registration of FIRs and issue challans against those dumping waste in the canal.

Meanwhile, residents Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora and Dr Amandeep Singh Bains, who filed a petition before NGT, were present during the inspection of the canal. They said, “We feel that unless a concrete action plan for cleaning of the canal is not made, such issues will continue to arise. The installation of cameras along the canal from Doraha to South City Bridge is very important along with the collection of garbage from colonies, situated near Lohara and Gill Bridge.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

3
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

6
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

8
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

9
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

10
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport near Itanagar

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar

It will be the north-eastern state's first airport

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House

Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'

Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Mohali: Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

LG restricts DDCD vice-chairman from discharging duties

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

AAP launches campaign to highlight saffron party's 'waste mismanagement'

Digital vans to display Cong's 'vision' for polls

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Scam: Jammers sought at exam centres

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Loot cases: Man held after chase, firing