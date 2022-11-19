DC, civic body chief inspect Sidhwan Canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

A team of officials, including Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon along with MLA Gurpreet Gogi visited Sidhwan Canal site near the canal bridge at BRS Nagar on Friday. Some petitioners, who moved the National Green Tribunal, were also present during the inspection of the canal. Yesterday, four city residents had filed a petition before the (NGT) against the dumping of garbage, including non-biodegradable plastic waste, in Sidhwan Canal.

After inspecting the canal, Shena Aggarwal said she had ordered the cleaning of the water body. The process will be taken up in January 2023.

“As the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department, it was decided that the MC will work in coordination with the department and the flow of water in the canal will be stopped for the month of January to clean around 10 kms long stretch of the canal from Lohara canal bridge to Barewal canal bridge”, Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal added that chain-linked fencing would also be installed along the canal within the city limits to restrict the dumping of waste by residents into the water body. The civic body is working on the tender process of the project, which will be taken up at a cost of around Rs 6 crore, she said.

Further, the MC officials were directed to install CCTV cameras at the bridges constructed over the canal and the points from where garbage is usually dumped into the canal by residents. The cameras have to be installed for surveillance purposes and will be connected to the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) of the civic body. Aggarwal said the MC would also recommend the registration of FIRs and issue challans against those dumping waste in the canal.

Meanwhile, residents Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora and Dr Amandeep Singh Bains, who filed a petition before NGT, were present during the inspection of the canal. They said, “We feel that unless a concrete action plan for cleaning of the canal is not made, such issues will continue to arise. The installation of cameras along the canal from Doraha to South City Bridge is very important along with the collection of garbage from colonies, situated near Lohara and Gill Bridge.”