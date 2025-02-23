DC: CM’s Sukhashraya Scheme in Lahaul-Spiti benefiting 26 children

The District-level Child Welfare and Protection Committee of Lahaul-Spiti held its quarterly meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Keylong, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar. The meeting focused on assessing the implementation of the Mission Vatsalya and Chief Minister’s Sukhashraya Scheme, aimed at ensuring social security and welfare benefits for children and vulnerable individuals in the district.

DC Rahul Kumar provided a detailed update on the Chief Minister’s Sukhashraya Scheme, highlighting that it offers financial assistance to children and individuals aged 0-27 years. Eligible beneficiaries receive a monthly social security grant of Rs 4,000, with 26 children from Lahaul-Spiti included in the scheme for 2024-25. The grant structure provides Rs 1,000 per month for children aged 0-14 years and Rs 2,500 per month for those aged 15-18 years.

Additionally, the scheme includes benefits such as support for higher education, marriage assistance, land allocation (3 bighas) for homeless children and Rs 3 lakh for house construction. The DC announced that one child in the district will receive land and funding for building a home under this initiative. Emphasising the need for greater awareness, he directed officials to ensure that all eligible children benefit from the programme.

The meeting also reviewed activities under Mission Vatsalya, which provides institutional and non-institutional child protection services through the District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee and Child Helpline. The DC instructed that any orphaned children eligible for placement in a children’s home should be accommodated immediately and called for expediting the construction of a proposed children’s home in the district.

To enhance child welfare efforts, the DC directed officials to complete social verification processes for children under the sponsorship scheme without delay. Additionally, he recommended organizing awareness camps at the district, block, village panchayat, and school levels to educate children and parents about the POCSO Act and child rights.

Dr Hira Nand, District Child Protection Officer, led the meeting and presented an overview of child welfare initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Safe Childhood Scheme. So far, 20 awareness camps have been conducted across the district, including in the Spiti subdivision, to improve understanding of child protection laws and rights.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Deputy Commissioner Sankalp Gautam, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Shashi Kiran, District Development Officer Parul Katihar, Child Development Project Officer Khushvind Thakur, Block Development Officer Dr Vivek Guleria, Medical Officer Dr. Jagdish, Tehsil Welfare Officer Rajesh, and other key officials.

The DC emphasised the need for stronger outreach efforts to ensure no child is left behind in accessing welfare schemes, reinforcing the district’s commitment to child protection and social security.