DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / DC constitutes committee to inspect unsafe school building

DC constitutes committee to inspect unsafe school building

Asks members to submit renovation/repair estimate within week, ensure work is completed in 3 months
article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:15 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Government Primary Smart School at Roorewal village. file
Advertisement

Taking cognisance of a news report published in The Tribune today, titled: “Roorewal’s smart school faces brunt of official apathy”, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has ordered that a committee be constituted with immediate effect to assess the condition of the school and initiate remedial measures.

Advertisement

The committee shall be headed by the SDM and will comprise of executive engineer (PWD) , district education officer and the principal of the school.

The committee was directed to conduct an urgent site inspection within three days. Submit a detailed status report of the condition of the building and the surrounding area. Prepare and submit a comprehensive renovation and repair estimate within the week and ensure renovation work is completed within three months, without fail.

Advertisement

The Committee shall submit its findings and estimates to the DC within the stipulated time period, the order read. Strict compliance is expected, considering the risk posed to the safety and well-being of schoolchildren. This may be treated as most urgent, said the Deputy Commissioner in the orders.

It may be mentioned here that The Tribune had today carried a report highlighting the alarming and unsafe condition of the building, housing the Government Primary Smart School in Roorewal village. The report indicated serious infrastructural neglect, including, structurally weak walls and crumbling classrooms. Recently a ceiling fan had also fallen on the campus, fortunately, no injuries were reported. The school building is surrounded by wild overgrowth and snakes are frequently sighted. The children, too, are loosely supervised by Anganwadi workers amid a staff crunch.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts