DC constitutes committee to inspect unsafe school building

Taking cognisance of a news report published in The Tribune today, titled: “Roorewal’s smart school faces brunt of official apathy”, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has ordered that a committee be constituted with immediate effect to assess the condition of the school and initiate remedial measures.

The committee shall be headed by the SDM and will comprise of executive engineer (PWD) , district education officer and the principal of the school.

The committee was directed to conduct an urgent site inspection within three days. Submit a detailed status report of the condition of the building and the surrounding area. Prepare and submit a comprehensive renovation and repair estimate within the week and ensure renovation work is completed within three months, without fail.

The Committee shall submit its findings and estimates to the DC within the stipulated time period, the order read. Strict compliance is expected, considering the risk posed to the safety and well-being of schoolchildren. This may be treated as most urgent, said the Deputy Commissioner in the orders.

It may be mentioned here that The Tribune had today carried a report highlighting the alarming and unsafe condition of the building, housing the Government Primary Smart School in Roorewal village. The report indicated serious infrastructural neglect, including, structurally weak walls and crumbling classrooms. Recently a ceiling fan had also fallen on the campus, fortunately, no injuries were reported. The school building is surrounded by wild overgrowth and snakes are frequently sighted. The children, too, are loosely supervised by Anganwadi workers amid a staff crunch.