Home / Ludhiana / DC encourages students to prepare for UPSC with resilience, determination

DC encourages students to prepare for UPSC with resilience, determination

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:31 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Himanshu Jain. file
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Friday delivered an inspiring address to students at Ryan International School, urging them to pursue their ambitions with unwavering dedication and a focused approach to succeed in the prestigious civil services examinations (CSE).

Emphasising the importance of hard work, Jain motivated the students to strive for excellence in their academic and personal endeavours to achieve their goals. He highlighted that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, a gateway to coveted civil services roles, was among the most challenging competitive exams in the country.

“The UPSC exam not only tests a candidate’s knowledge and analytical abilities but also evaluates their overall personality, resilience and decision-making skills,” he explained. He stressed that success in such a rigorous process demands a disciplined mind-set, consistent effort and a clear vision.

Drawing from his own experiences, Jain shared practical and valuable strategies for effective preparation. He advised students to develop a planned study programme, stay updated with current affairs and cultivate critical thinking to tackle the exam’s diverse components. “To excel, one must prepare with such focus that no obstacle can deter him or her from their goal, no matter how difficult it may seem,” he remarked. He encouraged students to build resilience to overcome challenges and remain steadfast in their pursuit of success. Jain also emphasised the importance of self-discipline and time management, urging students to prioritise their goals and avoid distractions. He inspired them to cultivate a strong work ethic and a positive attitude, qualities essential not only for clearing the UPSC exam but also for thriving in any challenging endeavour. “Your preparation should make you so capable that you remain undeterred, even in the face of countless difficulties,” he added.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, where students eagerly sought guidance on managing stress, selecting optional subjects and balancing preparation with other responsibilities.

