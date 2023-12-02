DC flags off cycle rally at Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 1

A cycle rally dedicated to the Armed Forces Flag Day that was received at Malerkotla near here today in the morning was flagged off for further journey to the District Defence Forces Welfare Board at Sangrur.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi and SDM Harbans Singh led the government personnel in welcoming and bidding adieu to the rally that was flagged off on November 7 by the Punjab Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra from the War Memorial at Bougainvillea Park in Sector 3, Chandigarh.

The rally is scheduled to conclude at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi said that the statewide month-long event is expected to spread awareness about the Flag Day among the masses and motivate more youth to join the defence forces.

“Though the youth of this border state have always remained enthusiastic about joining the armed forces to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, the ensuing rally is expected to spread awareness among people about sacrifices made by soldiers and motivate them to join the armed forces,” said Dr Pallavi.

The DC further said that the administration was committed to implementing policies of the Punjab Government and making every effort for the welfare of serving soldiers, families of martyrs and kin of ex-servicemen.

The cycle rally includes 16 volunteers who have been pedalling from one district to another with the intention of spreading awareness about the Flag Day.

DSP Kuldeep Singh led the Punjab Police team in welcoming the rally at various police pickets in the district.

#Malerkotla #Mandi #Sangrur