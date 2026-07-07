DC flags off van in Ludhiana to spread Guru Ravidas’ teachings

As part of the state government’s year-long programmes dedicated to 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Tuesday flagged off a van to villages of the district, which would show a documentary disseminating message on the life, teachings and philosophy of the Guru.

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He was accompanied by ADC (Rural Development) Narinder Singh Dhaliwal.

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DC Himanshu Jain said the state government had deputed two specially designed documentary vans for the district. Each van would cover two villages every day, taking Guru Ravidas’ message of equality, social justice, devotion and universal brotherhood to the people.

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He said in the first phase, vans would tour villages falling under the Samrala and Raikot subdivisions. The vehicles were equipped with LED screens, on which a 30-minute documentary would be screened, depicting the life, teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas.