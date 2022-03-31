DC gets charge of Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 30

The AAP government in Punjab has dissolved all Improvement Trusts in the state and removed politically appointed chairpersons and trustees. Deputy Commissioner Virendra Kumar Sharma will be the new Chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) till further orders.

A notification with regard to the DC looking after the affairs of the Trust was issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Local Government, AK Sinha, on March 29.

Earlier, former Chairman Raman Balasubramanium had tendered his resignation immediately after the rout of the Congress in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

Vigilance seeks info on Orient Cinema

Meanwhile, the Economic Offence Wing of the Vigilance Bureau of the Punjab Police has sought detailed information from the LIT authorities about the restoration of the site of Orient Cinema in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to defaulting owners, present ownership of the property, authorisation or approval for the ongoing construction at the site and approval for change of land use (CLU), if any, for the site.

In an official letter (No 32, dated March 21, 2022) a Deputy Superintendent of the Economic Offence Wing has asked the Executive Officer of the LIT to provide an attested copy of the complete file relating to the site of the erstwhile Orient Cinema through the dealing clerk by hand immediately.

Balasubramanium had courted a major controversy in January 2020 when he had restored the allotment of 3,556 sq yards of prime land in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to owners of Orient Cinema after accepting payment of default amount with remission of penalty and penal interest under the ‘one time settlement scheme’ of the Punjab Government.

After the LIT had restored the allotment of land to Orient Cinema, which stood cancelled for default in payment of instalments and interest thereon, one RK Garg had also filed a complaint to the government challenging the justification for the move which had caused heavy financial loss to the Trust. The complainant had pointed out that rather than restoration of land to the defaulting owners, the land could have been resold in open auction, which would have fetched many times more amount than recovered by the Trust from the previous owner.