DC inaugurates Atal Tinkering Lab

Ludhiana: Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, on Tuesday. The DC took keen interest in the exhibits prepared by students, which included a plastic bottle collector vending machine, human excretory system, diamond’s structure, an assembled keypad phone, a battery-operated jeep, etc. The DC also interacted with the students who told her about their various projects on display.

School magazines released

School magazines of Sarabha Nagar Government High School and Government Primary School were released here during an event. Ludhiana Deputy District Education Officer Jaswinder Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Folk singer Pali Detwalia also attended the event. School principal Rajesh Kumar addressed the students and inspired them to read and create good literature. Councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal also attended the function.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a declamation contest on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. Students presented their views on the contribution of janjatiya heroes in the freedom struggle in the contest, which was attended by about 100 students. Kirti Bhardwaj, a third year student of BA LLB bagged the first position, while Jessica and Shagun, students of second year, stood second and third in the competition, respectively.

GCG organises annual convocation

Students pose for a selfie after receiving degrees at the convocation in Government College for Girls. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The annual convocation of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, for the session of 2020-2021 was held on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora was the chief guest on the occasion. Industrialist Amit Thapar, who is also the CII chairman, was the guest of honour. A total of 766 diploma, graduation and post-graduation students were awarded degrees in the faculties of arts, science and commerce, including honours degrees.

BCM College welcomes new students

A hawan was performed in BCM College of Education to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the new entrants of academic session 2022-23. The ceremony began with the chanting of the pious Gayatri Mantra, followed by a hawan. Suresh Munjal, trustee, BCM Foundation, and principals of allied institutions were present on the occasion. College principal Monika Dua elaborated on the academic and co-curricular achievements of the college students during the event.

‘Skill-Will-Lead’ programme at gnimt

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Majestic Autos organised an event on the theme ‘Skill-Will-Lead’ programme at Guru Nanak Institute of Management & Technology (GNIMT), Ludhiana. A total of five teams from UBS-PU, GNIMT, GGNIMT, KIMT and GNDEC competed in the event. GNIMT bagged overall first prize in the competition, winning a cash prize worth Rs 95,000. Principal Sandhya Mehta said such competitions helped in promoting the skills through an inter-college engagement programme.

Green Land School boys fetch title

Students of Green Land School, Jalandhar bypass branch, who emerged champions in the LSSC Volleyball Championship.

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar bypass branch, emerged champions in the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex (LSSC) Volleyball Championship for boys U-19 held at Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Daad village, on November 15 and 16. In the semi-final match, Green Land School defeated Darshan Academy 21-13, 21-9 and in the final, they outperformed Maharaja Ranjit Singh Police Public School, Phillaur 21-16, 21-8 to win the title. Rajesh Rudhra, chairman-cum-director, chain of Green Land Schools, and school principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the students and their coach Ravisheikh on the achievement.