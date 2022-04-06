DC inaugurates langar sewa

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma today inaugurated langar sewa at Labour School on Hambran Road and at the Civil Hospital here.

He also appreciated the efforts of Baba Manjit Singh from Dhan Guru Ram Dass Langar Sewa Society for starting the sewa for the welfare of the downtrodden strata of society.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh was among those others present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said Dhan Guru Ram Dass Langar Sewa Society would provide fresh breakfast and lunch to students of Labour School on a regular basis.

Free langar would also be provided to patients as well as their attendants at the Civil Hospital, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner served langar to those present at both venues.