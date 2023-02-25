DC inspects Civil Hospital in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today paid a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital. The visit busted the weak working mechanism of the hospital.

Malik was astonished to see huge rush outside the medicine OPD. When she enquired about the doctors she was told that one doctor was on leave and another was seeing patients.

The DC asked the SMO that patients should have been told that the doctor was absent so that they did not keep on waiting. A patient from Shimlapuri told the DC that after reaching hospital in the morning she could not meet the doctor even after three hours.

Patients also complained about the unavailability of medicines in the hospital. One of the patients complaining said that the medicines prescribed by the doctor were not available at the hospital and left with no other option but to buy from outside. “Medicines are neither available at the hospital dispensary nor at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra so we have to buy them from outside at higher rates,” added the patient.

During her visit to the blood bank, both blood transfusion officers (BTOs) were found on leave. The DC asked how the work was going on in the absence of both the BTOs.

She also took the round of labour room at Mother and Child Hospital and was annoyed after seeing the dirty bed sheets. Some people were seen sitting on the floor outside the labour room and DC asked the hospital staff to arrange benches for the kin.

The DC was also upset after seeing the filthy condition of bathrooms. The taps were overflowing and bathroom was filled with water. She asked the Punjab Health System Corporation to get the sewerage rectified.

Malik asked the SMOs to regularly take round of the hospital instead of sitting inside their offices. “I cannot come daily to take rounds of the hospital so it should be your duty to take a round of the hospital and ditch the habit of sitting in the office,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Dr Amarjit Kaur, Senior Medical Officer of the Civil Hospital, warned some NGOs of action if they continue to sell medicines from the hospital premises without a licence. The zonal licensing authority was also informed about their activity, the SMO said.