DC inspects NHAI and PWD road infra projects

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain conducted an extensive on-site inspection of ongoing road infrastructure projects in the district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma, he reviewed key highways and intersections.

Jain directed NHAI Project Director Priyanka Meena to urgently prepare a proposal for removing a hazardous black spot in front of the Ladowal police station (Jalandhar-Delhi NH). The issue stems from the existing median, which causes conflicts between traffic from Ludhiana - Jalandhar and vehicles entering from the Hambran side, leading to frequent mishaps and traffic congestion.

Meena assured that a strategy would be developed to widen the four-lane Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in front of Hardy World to six lanes, along with constructing a Vehicular Underpass (VUP). In the interim, NHAI was instructed to install rubber breakers (speed humps) to minimise accident risks.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered the immediate removal of all encroachments on service lanes along the Jalandhar-Ludhiana-Delhi stretch under NHAI's jurisdiction, as these obstructions contribute to traffic jams. He assured full administrative support for the eviction drive. Additionally, he directed NHAI to plan the development of green belts on vacant land along both sides of the highway to enhance aesthetics and the environment. Meena also informed that tenders for Rs 70-crore project to construct cement concrete (CC) flooring on road service lanes would be floated soon. Drainage improvements to prevent waterlogging during monsoons are also set to commence shortly.

Jain further instructed NHAI to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for installing concrete crash barriers along the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Elevated Highway to bolster road safety and eliminate accidents. He emphasised that all entry and exit points in the district must be made smooth and hassle-free for commuters.

Jain called on the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Irrigation Department to submit a proposal for an approximately 3-km bypass in front of Cycle Valley. This bypass would connect Chandigarh road directly to the Delhi GT Road, diverting heavy and other commercial vehicles away from city areas such as Jamalpur, Sector 32, and Samrala Chowk. The inspection also covered Kohara Chowk to address local traffic congestion issues.

Separately, during a review of the Rahon Road project, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to immediately remove all electricity poles from the stretch, enabling PWD to begin construction work without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the inspection underscores the district administration's focus on improving road safety, reducing black spots, decongesting highways and enhancing overall infrastructure in Ludhiana through coordinated, time-bound action and inter-departmental collaboration.