DC office employees on 2-day strike, demand MLA’s apology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

Employees at the deputy commissioner’s, who are members of the DC Daftar Karamchari Union, have gone on a two-day pen-down strike from Tuesday to mark protest against Roopnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha.

The Punjab Revenue Officers Association had also gone on a strike on Monday. The two strikes at DC office and the Revenue Department offices caused a lot of inconvenience to the general public.

Frustrated visitors have urged the state government to take necessary action as they were unable to get their works done at these government offices.

Many visitors, including those from rural areas are faced hardships. Satinderpal Singh, a visitor at the DC office, expressed his dismay, recounting how he had come to lodge a complaint, only to find the staff on strike with no prior information.

He said that strict action should be taken against such employees, who frequently resort to strikes, causing unnecessary suffering to the public. He even went on to suggest that the government should hire new staff, considering the high unemployment rate, so that common people would not be adversely affected by such strikes.

Gaganpreet Singh, another resident of the city, said he arrived at the Deputy Commissioner’s office early in the morning, but a protest outside the office blocked the entrance. He later found that the entire staff was on strike, forcing him to return home without accomplishing his work.

District revenue officials, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars associated with the Punjab Revenue Officers Association had commenced a strike on Monday to protest against Roopnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha’s alleged interference in the work of tehsil office employees in Roopnagar. Today, the members of the DC Daftar Karamchari Union went on strike, claiming that MLA Dinesh Chadha had levelled false allegations against the employees at the tehsil office of Roopnagar. They have demanded an apology from the MLA.