DC opens school building at village

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 11

Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, has called upon residents of the district to rope in philanthropists, including NRIs of their respective areas, for the upgrade of facilities and infrastructure for further improvement in the education standards at government schools.

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Government Elementary School at Nathowal village, near here, he appreciated that NRIs and philanthropists, led by Gurdeep Singh Buttar, an NRI, had contributed around Rs 60 lakh for the school.

Acknowledging initiatives taken by Buttar, who contributed Rs 25 lakh for the building, Sharma argued that under ensuing circumstances significant enhancement of facilities at majority of government schools was not possible without the help of local residents. The DC assured full cooperation of the administration for filling vacant posts of teacher at the school and further development in the region.

Jagdev Singh, a leader of the Education Welfare Society, said admissions at the school had almost doubled from 62 to 120 with the joint efforts of residents and NRIs.

Raikot SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli, Moga DPRO Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal and District Education Officer (Elementary) Jaswinder Kaur also spoke. Later, the organisers felicitated dignitaries.