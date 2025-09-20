DT
Home / Ludhiana / DC orders crackdown on illegal fuel sale by mobile dispensers

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:28 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Himanshu Jain. file
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Friday ordered a crackdown on mobile fuel dispensers, commonly known as bowsers, if found selling fuel to trucks/other moving vehicles in violation of established the laws and guidelines.

The orders were issued during a meeting with District Food and Civil Supplies Controllers (DFSCs) and representatives from various oil companies.

Jain stated that the administration had received complaints about the unauthorised sale of fuel by mobile dispensers to trucks, which was a violation of guidelines. These guidelines clearly permit mobile dispensers to supply fuel only to stationary equipment, heavy machinery and similar industrial applications at their sites. The illegal sale of fuel to trucks not only violates these regulations but also poses significant safety risks and undermines fair trade practices in the region.

DC Jain emphasised that the district administration was committed to ensuring compliance with all regulations. “The illegal dispensing of fuel to trucks is a serious violation and the administration will not tolerate such violations. The DFSCs have been instructed to take strict action against violators,” he added.

To enforce compliance, DFSCs have been directed to form teams and conduct surprise inspections across Ludhiana to identify and penalise mobile dispensers engaged in illegal fuel sales. Additionally, representatives from oil companies have also been urged to ensure their dealers adhere strictly to the guidelines. Violators will face severe penalties, he clearly told to the officials and companies’ representatives.

