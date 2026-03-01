DC orders immediate 50% restoration of commercial LPG supply

In a decisive move to ease the ongoing LPG crisis in the district, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs), including IOC, HPCL, BPCL, and gas agencies to immediately restore the supply of commercial LPG, up to 50 per cent of the pre-crisis level.

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Presiding over a meeting with representatives of oil marketing firms and gas agencies, Jain ordered OMCs and gas agencies to commence commercial LPG supply with immediate effect, without any further delay.

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Any complaint in this regard will be dealt with strictly under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. Any instance of diversion or hoarding will attract registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of law.

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Further, all industrial and commercial establishments have been advised to coordinate with gas agencies providing 5 Kg FTL cylinders to their workers/labourers, so that they did not have to wait in queues.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered that industries submitting an undertaking regarding readiness to the PNG would be supplied up to 70 per cent of the pre-crisis level of commercial LPG. They can coordinate with DFSC office at number 78890-58297 or GMDIC office at number 98148-65065 for better coordination regarding the PNG readiness.

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Jain also directed all non-domestic consumers to submit end-use certificate with their respective distributor.

Further, he constituted a district-level committee, which will be headed by Additional Chief Administrator, GLADA, for monitoring and supervision of the distribution and compliance of these directions. Further, he said the administration has also established control rooms for regulating supply.