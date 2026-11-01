DC orders stringent checks, action against illegal mining in district
The directions have been issued in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the objective of establishing a robust mechanism through which field officials of the civil administration and police shall be able to clearly distinguish authorised mining and transportation from illegal activities on the ground
Authorities conduct night checking in various areas in Ludhiana district to crack whip against illegal mining being done in the district.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement