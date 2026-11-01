DC orders stringent checks, action against illegal mining in district

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain chaired a review meeting on mining activities in the district and directed that strict safeguards shall be implemented at every approved mining site to ensure that illegal mining is not carried out under the cover of authorised operations.

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The directions have been issued in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the objective of establishing a robust mechanism through which field officials of the civil administration and police shall be able to clearly distinguish authorised mining and transportation from illegal activities on the ground.

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Directions given

The Deputy Commissioner directed that every tipper and trolley engaged in mining-related transportation shall be fitted with a functional GPS device, and a complete list of all authorised vehicles shall be shared with the SDMs concerned and police stations. A copy of the valid approval letter shall be prominently displayed on the windscreen of every authorised vehicle. Transportation of mined material shall be permitted strictly along approved routes and only during prescribed working hours. Further, every mining site shall have a prominently displayed signboard mentioning the contractor's name, approval number, validity period and permitted working hours.

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It was further directed that these safeguards shall be treated as mandatory enforcement requirements and not merely procedural formalities.

Strict action

Any vehicle found operating without GPS tracking or without the prescribed permission displayed, moving beyond approved routes or operating outside permitted hours shall be treated as a violation and shall invite strict action in accordance with the law.

Duties of officials

The Drainage-cum-District Mining Officer shall ensure that all prescribed safeguards are implemented at every mining site within seven days. The compliance report shall be submitted only after physical verification by the respective SDMs. Mining operations shall remain suspended until all prescribed safeguards have been implemented and duly verified by the authorities concerned.

The Regional Transport Authority shall undertake an intensive day-and-night checking drive against suspected unauthorised and overloaded sand tippers, particularly on routes originating from riverine areas, Sutlej bundhs and village link roads. Vehicles found transporting material without valid permission shall be impounded and FIRs shall be registered wherever warranted. In cases of repeated violations, proceedings for the suspension or cancellation of permits shall also be initiated.

The Police Department shall strengthen naka arrangements and night patrolling on routes leading to riverine areas. Any vehicle or machinery found involved in illegal mining or unauthorised transportation shall be seized and appropriate legal action shall be initiated against those responsible.