DC reviews pending disability card status

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday reviewed the status of pending Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards.

The officals were directed to frame a mechanism for people to apply easily and launch a dedicated helpline number to help them with the application process.

The meeting was attended by ADCs Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, MC Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh Aulakh and Dr Neelam Sodhi, besides others.

During the meeting, it was highlighted how the residents could not receive proper guidance on disability certificate. In addition, some tests were only being carried in either private hospitals at high rates or at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The DC assured the officials that she would take up the issue with the private hospitals on priority. Besides, she urged the NGOs and other social organisations to financially assist the district administration so that the needy could be helped and tests could be carried out free of cost.

The officials were also told to have a dedicated 24x7 helpline number in case any person wants to have any information regarding the disability certificates.

