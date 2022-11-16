DC reviews preparations for closing ceremony

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 15

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today took stock of preparations for the closing ceremony of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan to be held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on November 17.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the function and honour sportspersons who secured positions in these games that were organised at different venues across the state recently.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by ADCs Amit Kumar Panchal, Rahul Chaba, Amarjeet Bains and Anita Darshi, held deliberations with officials at the stadium.

She gave detailed directions to the officials and ordered the formation of various committees for the smooth conduct of the mega closing event.

Surabhi said nodal officers had been deployed to ensure fool-proof arrangements for traffic diversion in the city. She also asked the officials to ensure that all dignitaries, public and students do not face any inconvenience during the event. The DC said officers must ensure that all staff members perform their duties diligently.