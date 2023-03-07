DC, SSP hold camp to redress people's grievances at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

In order to ensure on-the-spot redressal of people’s grievances at their doorsteps, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik along with Ludhiana rural SSP Navneet Singh Bains held a special camp under ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ unique initiative of the state government at Bassian village.

Malik and Bains listened to grievances and issues of people patiently. They said most of the grievances of immediate nature were redressed on-the-spot. Officers and heads of various departments were also present on the occasion and responded to the queries and grievances of the people pertaining to their departments.

Addressing the villagers, Malik said that under the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme, such camps will be held in villages and urban areas of the district so that people do not have to face problems in visiting the government offices to get their grievances solved. She said that officers of the government departments would visit them every week to resolve their issues at their doorsteps.

Besides, she further said that under the programme, the schemes of the state government will also be widely disseminated among people and maximum benefits of the schemes will be given to the general public in the camp itself so that no beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

Mid-day meal checked

Later, Surabhi Malik also visited the Shaheed Gurinder Singh Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Bassian, and checked the quality of the mid-day meal by tasting the food. She also visited the kitchens and place where the food was served to the students and also checked the utensils in which the food was prepared. She had detailed interaction with the staff preparing the food and asked them to be extra vigilant so that the food was cooked and served in a hygienic environment to the students. She inspected washrooms and computer lab in the school besides interacted with the students.