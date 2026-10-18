DC, SSP inspect drug hotspots in M’kotla, review security measures

To further strengthen the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign at the grassroots level, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Viraj S Tidke and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh inspected identified drug hotspots across Malerkotla district.

During the inspection, they reviewed cleanliness, lighting arrangements, CCTV surveillance and security measures at sensitive locations and directed the officials concerned to take necessary action.

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The Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner said a lasting solution to the drug menace lay not only in enforcement but also in providing young people with meaningful opportunities to build a better future. He emphasised that every section of society must come forward to channelise the energy of the youth towards sports, education, skill development and employment.

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He said individuals struggling with drug addiction needed compassion, treatment and rehabilitation opportunities rather than rejection or social stigma.

The SSP issued a stern warning, saying those involved in the illegal drug trade and jeopardising the future of young people would not be spared under any circumstances. He said the district police had adopted a zero-tolerance policy and stringent legal action would be taken against drug traffickers.

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He added that intensified checking, surprise inspections and search operations would continue to dismantle drug supply networks. No leniency would be shown towards anyone involved in unlawful activities.

The DC urged residents to recognise the fight against drugs as a collective social responsibility and actively contribute to the campaign.

Tidke also appealed to the public to share information regarding drug trafficking through the state government’s ‘Safe Punjab’ Anti-Drug WhatsApp Helpline’ at 97791 00200.

DSP (H) Sumit Sood and Prabhjot Singh, social media in-charge, Punjab Police, Malerkotla, were also present.