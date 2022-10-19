DC told to probe 'fake' NOC plaints

Tribune News Service

ludhiana, October 18

Following complaints of ‘fake’ NOCs being used for property registration, Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to submit an inquiry report at the earliest in this regard.

Jimpa today conducted ab inspection at the sub-registrar offices of Ludhiana West and Central. He was also accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Jeevan Singh Sangowal, additional chief secretary KAP Sinha, DC Surabhi Malik, besides others.

The minister claimed that corruption in government offices would not be tolerated at all. He said action would be ensured against the guilty. He said he had received some complaints regarding use of fake no-objection certificate (NoC) for land registration following which he decided to inspect the matter personally.

He said the government was committed to ensure transparent and hassle-free services to the people and corrupt practices will be dealt with iron hand.

The minister also held a meeting with colonisers and property dealers and assured speedy redressal of their issues.