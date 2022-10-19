DC told to probe 'fake' NOC plaints

ludhiana, October 18
Following complaints of ‘fake’ NOCs being used for property registration, Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to submit an inquiry report at the earliest in this regard.
Jimpa today conducted ab inspection at the sub-registrar offices of Ludhiana West and Central. He was also accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Jeevan Singh Sangowal, additional chief secretary KAP Sinha, DC Surabhi Malik, besides others.
The minister claimed that corruption in government offices would not be tolerated at all. He said action would be ensured against the guilty. He said he had received some complaints regarding use of fake no-objection certificate (NoC) for land registration following which he decided to inspect the matter personally.
He said the government was committed to ensure transparent and hassle-free services to the people and corrupt practices will be dealt with iron hand.
The minister also held a meeting with colonisers and property dealers and assured speedy redressal of their issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...