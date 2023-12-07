DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, today carried out surprise checking of all traffic nakas, that fall under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. Brar also issued necessary instructions to the police officials regarding the regulation of traffic in the city.

It is learnt that during the surprise checking, the DCP also issued warnings to some police personnel who were found not performing their duties “in good spirit”. However, most of the cops were found fulfilling their duty as assigned, and they were motivated by the traffic police chief.

DCP Brar said today he carried out a surprise inspection to check if traffic policemen deployed at various nakas were performing their duties in a proper manner. He also interacted with the people around nakas to take feedback and suggestions. He said: “I also categorically told the traffic police personnel that they should not indulge in any corrupt activities as I will take strict action against such cases. I will continue to conduct such surprise inspections,” he added.

Brar also instructed the officials to pay more attention to regulate traffic in city areas. During the challaning drive, if any traffic hurdle or jam occurs, the priority of traffic officials should be to ensure the regulation of traffic.

Meanwhile, the DCP said the special drive to issue challans of vehicles sans High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) would also start from December 8 and he urged people to ensure compliance, else heavy penalty would be levied.