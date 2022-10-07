De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

Ludhiana, October 6
The Special Task Force Wing on Thursday nabbed two employees of a drug de-addiction centre and recovered 27,000 intoxicating tablets and Rs 90,000 drug money from them.
The suspects have been identified as Vidhant (24) of Hoshiarpur and Kamaljit Kumar (30) of Phullanwal village. Vidhant works as a manager at Simran Hospital and drug de-addiction centre while Kamaljit is a ward boy in the same hospital.
Ludhiana STF incharge Inspector Harbans Singh said a secret information was received the suspects were running a drug racket. They had been supplying intoxicating tablets to their clients in Ludhiana area in connivance with a drug smuggler, Honey Goyal of Barnala.
On Thursday, they were to deliver the consignment of intoxicating tablets to their clients in Model Town. Accordingly the STF team laid a trap and intercepting them near Krishna Temple, said the inspector.
The suspects were found to be carrying 4,000 intoxicating tablets and Rs 90,000 drug money. Later on, based on the disclosures made by the suspects a raid was conducted at a house in New Kartar Nagar from here 23,000 more intoxicating tablets were also recovered, added Harbans.
The police nominated Honey in the case after the suspects admitted that the tablets were provided to them by him. Raids were on to nab the accused, added the STF Inspector.
