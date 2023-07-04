Dead rat in plate, alleges customer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

A video of a purported incident at a city-based dhaba has gained widespread attention as it went viral. The video shows a customer making an allegation that a dead rat was found in their chicken plate. The customer and the dhaba owner engaged in arguments captured in the video. The dhaba owner firmly denied the accusations, asserting that someone had intentionally plotted to tarnish their establishment’s reputation. Meanwhile, the Health Department has not yet conducted an inspection of the dhaba. An official from the department said that they would conduct an inspection once they receive instructions from the higher authorities.