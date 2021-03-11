Deadliest black spot: 22 deaths in 3 years

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 2

A black spot on National Highway-44 in Sahnewal was the deadliest among 91 killer locations identified in the limits of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, the government has confirmed.

The accidental black spot at Sahnewal bridge in Sahnewal had claimed a maximum of 22 lives in 23 road mishaps reported at this location during the past three years, the official figures have revealed.

The figures were released in the report, “Accident black spot identification and rectification program on various highways/ roads of Punjab – 2019” compiled by the state government.

The report, which was first in the series, prepared by the Transport department in collaboration with the Punjab Police and Safety Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) Society under the “Safe Punjab Programme”, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, mentioned that the Sahnewal bridge was the first order black spot with the highest severity score of 184, which required immediate attention of the authorities concerned without any further delay to save more lives being snuffed out.

Besides claiming 22 lives from 2016 to 2018, the period of the study on the basis of which the report was prepared, Sahnewal’s black spot had also left seven injured, including four seriously, in 23 road accidents, comprising seven in 2016, 10 in 2017, and six in 2018.

Among other deadlier black spots in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits, the one located at Eastman Chowk had claimed 17 lives and had left seven injured in 14 mishaps, Dhandari Flyover had snuffed out 16 lives and had left 11 injured in 19 accidents, Tibba cut near Tajpur chowk had reported 16 fatalities and had left 6 seriously injured in 18 accidents, Dhandari Kalan bus stop had claimed 14 lives and had left 6 injured in 17 mishaps, Kailash Nagar chowk had snuffed out 13 lives and had left 6 injured in 16 crashes, UCO bank point in Jugiana, Basti Jodhewal chowk, Greenland school spot had left 11 dead each and 25 hurt in 42 accidents, Swani Motors spot and Bhogal cycles spot had claimed 10 lives each and had left 9 injured in 23 accidents, another black spot near GMT school on Jalandhar bypass had snuffed out 10 lives and had left 10 injured in 15 mishaps, Samrala chowk, Sherpur chowk and Gurdwara Alamgir gate point had reported 9 casualties each and had left 28 persons injured in 29 accidents each.

All these killer locations were classified as that of first or second order with high severity score and most of them were located on the busy NH-44 in Ludhiana district.

Another 407 black spots were identified in 16 police districts of the state during 2017 to 2019, which were released in the second part of the report, released by the Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar recently.

These included another 40 black spots in Khanna (23) and Ludhiana Rural (17) police districts, falling under the administrative district of Ludhiana, having claimed 58 lives in 73 accidents between 2017 and 2019.

OFFICIALSPEAK

To improve road safety in the state, the project ‘Vision Zero’ was initiated under the ‘Mission Tandarust Punjab’, to identify and rectify black spots, claiming precious lives on the state’s highways and roads. —R VENKAT RATNAM, DIRECTOR GENERAL, LEAD AGENCY ON ROAD SAFETY