Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Work for the upgrade of homeopathic dispensary at Kohara has not even begun so far. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 16

The work for the upgrade of several dispensaries in the district to ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ under the AYUSH Department has not been completed yet. Earlier, the deadline for the same was March 31. Later, it was extended to June 30.

Rs 5 lakh allotted to each centre

A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been allocated to each dispensary by the government for its upgrade, of which Rs 3 lakh is to be spent on the renovation of the building and Rs 2 lakh on the infrastructure and setting up of yoga rooms.

Even as the fresh deadline is nearing, work for the upgrade of facilities has not even been started at some of the dispensaries.

The Union Government had announced the upgrade of dispensaries across the country to promote ancient medicine practices under the AYUSH Department.

In Ludhiana district, a total of district 27 dispensaries are to be upgraded under the project. Letters regarding their upgrade had been issued on December 8 last.

Eighteen Ayurvedic, three Unani and six homeopathic dispensaries are to be upgraded to AYUSH ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ in the district.

A few dispensaries where the work for upgradation is yet to begin include Government Homeopathic Dispensary at Kohara and Ayurvedic dispensaries at Jagraon, Bhutta, Hedon Bet and Sahabana.

District Ayurveda and Unani Officer Dr Manjit Kaur said: “The key reason behind the delay is that re-tendering has to be done at these places. The minimum requirements for the allotment of the tender were not fulfilled due to which tenders have not been allotted here. I am regularly in touch with these dispensaries and work at these facilities is expected to begin soon.”

An Ayurvedic Medical Officer said: “The idea behind the revamp of these dispensaries is to adopt a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices to empower the masses for self-care to reduce the burden on the other constituents of the healthcare structure. The step taken is towards the right direction but it needs to be conceptualised. Converting these dispensaries into wellness centres should be done in a speedy manner so that people are able to benefit from them.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sandeep Kumar said he was aware that work was pending at a few facilities. Kumar added that as he had only recently joined work here, he was not aware about the exact number of dispensaries where work was pending and assured that he would get a review done.

“Only renovation is not sufficient at a few dispensaries and therefore, construction is also being done there. We are confident that we will complete the work by June 30,” he said.

