Deadline nearing, work on upgrading 27 dispensaries yet to see light of day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

To promote the natural and old system of medicine, the Union Government is strengthening/upgrading some of the existing dispensaries under the AYUSH Department to Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). In Ludhiana district, 27 dispensaries are to be upgraded under this project.

Though the deadline for the upgrade is March 31, work on it has not been started yet at any of these centres. Letters regarding upgrade were sent on December 8, 2022, and now with a month left for the deadline, the upgrade work seems a Herculean task.

In the district, there are 18 ayurvedic, three Unani and six homoeopathic dispensaries, which will be upgraded to AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres.

District Ayurveda and Unani Officer Dr Raman Khanna said after they received letter from the administration a few days ago and they started collecting the estimates from the dispensaries. A few dispensaries have submitted the estimates while others are in the process.

Asked if the upgrade work would be finished in the stipulated time, he said it would be a difficult task, but still it could be possible only if work goes on day and night.

“The main aim of Health and Wellness Centres is to adopt a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices to help masses reduce the disease burden. Yoga is an important activity at all these centres,” said Dr Khanna.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Amit Panchal said the executing agencies had been allocated the work and they were hopeful that they would finish the work before the deadline.

A sum of Rs 5 lakh had been allocated to each dispensary for upgrade out of which Rs 3 lakh would be spent on the renovation of the building and Rs 2 lakh on infrastructure and setting up of yoga rooms. If work is not completed on time, the funds would lapse.