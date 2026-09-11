Deadline to file SIR objections expires on September 11

The deadline for filing claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the state is set to expire on September 12.

Keeping in view the last date closing in, the district administration has been appealing to the residents to reach the respective offices with their claims and objections, if any, so that their votes are not deleted from the electoral rolls.

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A senior official on SIR duty said residents who have any objections should come forward even as it may seem like a “cumbersome” task.

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The people who have received notices pertaining to mismatched documents or other logical discrepancies need to come forward with necessary evidence in order to get their fresh votes made, the officials said, warning that such people would not be able to exercise their right to franchise otherwise.

“A few votes in my family were not found initially. We then presented documents as proof and got our voter cards prepared. There has to be awareness and the residents need to extend cooperation to the respective block-level officers (BLOs),” said the official.

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7-8% votes expected

to be deleted in dist

Highly placed sources say seven to eight per cent of the total votes are expected to be deleted as per the detailed outlay of the SIR.

The likely deletions are for several reasons, including change in addresses, girls leaving parental houses after marriage, death cases and mismatched addresses.

As per the guidelines by the Elections Commission of India (ECI), residents need to visit the offices concerned with documents showing proofs of identity, residence and land ownership, among others, to ensure their votes are not deleted without cause.

According to the draft voter roll under SIR, there are 22,67,911 electors in the 14 Assembly segments of the district. Of these, 11,96,869 are male and 10,70,962 are female. There are 80 voters classified as third gender.

It was learnt that elected representatives are putting pressure on the SIR staff to devote more time to finding people whose data is mismatched to ensure voter deletion remains minimum.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said no genuine votes will be deleted. He said the votes of migrants who are voting in their native places as well as the industrial city will be deleted.

“We have requested the administration to hold camps in accessible areas so that maximum residents can reach to get their documents rectified,” added Sidhu.