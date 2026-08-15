Deadline to make Ludhiana pothole-free over, cave-ins, poor roads continue to irk locals

The state government’s June 30 deadline to make Ludhiana pothole-free has passed but damaged roads and fresh cave-ins continue to trouble residents, raising questions over the pace and quality of road repairs in the city.

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Two fresh incidents have added to the concern. A portion of the road near the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar sank on Friday. MC workers were seen carrying out repairs on the affected stretch near the office.

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A portion of the road near Fountain Chowk caved in on August 13, shortly after the stretch had been opened for repair of a leakage in a water supply pipeline.

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Residents, however, said repeated digging of roads for utility works and subsequent repairs had weakened several stretches. They said road excavation should be preceded by proper mapping of underground utilities and the restoration work should be monitored closely. They also called for better coordination between departments and agencies involved in laying water and other pipelines.

Social activist Arvind Sharma has also taken up the issue with Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains. In a letter sent on Friday, he highlighted the condition of several city roads and sought immediate measures to make vulnerable stretches safer for motorists and pedestrians.

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Sharma said potholes become particularly difficult to spot during rainfall as water covers damaged portions of the road. He sought a city-wide survey to identify dangerous stretches and temporary repairs at locations where immediate safety measures were required.

Gurdev Nagar resident Ravinderpal Singh Ghai Singh said the authorities should not wait for major cave-ins before taking action. He suggested that a technical survey be conducted and permanent repairs carried out wherever roads had been weakened due to utility works.

Meanwhile, the prolonged repair work at Kitchlu Nagar continues to inconvenience commuters. Over 10 days after the major cave-in, both sides of the affected road remain closed, forcing residents to use longer routes.

Officials had earlier indicated that one side of the road would be opened for traffic but it had not happened so far. A concrete slab was laid on Thursday night and officials said one side would be opened after the damaged portion was covered and the ongoing repair work was secured.

Residents said opening at least one side would provide some relief to people staying and working in the area.

A Municipal Corporation official said road cave-ins had increased at several locations after roads were excavated for laying water supply pipelines. The issue becomes more frequent during the rainy season, he said.

“Wherever damage is reported, repair work is being taken up along with other ongoing works,” the official said.

Residents have urged the civic body to conduct a technical assessment of major cave-ins, ensure proper restoration of excavated roads and fix responsibility wherever poor-quality repair work is found. They said timely intervention could prevent minor road damage from turning into major safety hazards.