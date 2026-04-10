Deaf TT player’s journey to glory on international stage

Aishwin Kaur, an international deaf table tennis player, is steadily growing as one of the nation’s most promising talents in the sport. A two-time national champion, she has demonstrated excellence at national and international levels, representing the country with distinction at major global platforms.

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When she was six years old, Aishwin was diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare and incurable genetic condition that causes a progressive decline in mental and motor functions.

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However, it did not deter her from continuing her journey to glory.

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Specialising in table tennis in deaf category, Aishwin has an impressive record with medals at prestigious events, including the Deaf Asian Games and World Deaf Table Tennis Championship.

Her performances reflect technical skill as well as her determination and resilience.

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Her father, Bikramjit Singh, a financial auditor, and mother, Pritpal Kaur, a homemaker, have supported Aishwin throughout her journey. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, alongside her rigorous training and competition schedule. Her determination helped Aishwin defy odds to emerge stronger, her father said.

At the international level, Aishwin clinched the silver medal in the team event and the bronze medal in women’s doubles at the Deaf Asian Games 2024 in Malaysia.

Earlier at the First Youth World Deaf Table Tennis Championship 2023 in Taiwan, Aishwin secured two bronze medals — one in the individual event and the other in doubles. She added to the accolades with a silver medal in the team event at the 4th World Deaf Table Tennis Championship 2023, also in Taiwan.

In recognition of her consistent performances, Aishwin earned the honour of representing India at the Deaflympics in Japan, a significant milestone in her career.

Aishwin has established herself as a dominant force at the national level. She was the national champion in 2025 and 2026. Earlier, she clinched top honours at the National Youth Deaf Table Tennis Championship in 2023.

Going beyond the deaf category, Aishwin won the silver medal at the Table Tennis Ranking Tournament in Patiala in 2023. She was crowned district champion in the general category, showcasing her ability to compete with top players across formats.

Representing India, Aishwin competed against leading global players in countries such as Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan. A highlight of her career was when she was selected as India’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony of the World Deaf Championship 2023 in Taiwan.

Aishwin was also invited as a special guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2026 in New Delhi, a testament to her achievements and contribution to sports.

The Union Government’s honour recognised her performances at national and international levels.

With a clear vision, Aishwin wants to continue representing India at the highest level, excel at upcoming World Championship and Deaflympics, and play a key role in promoting and developing deaf sports.

Her journey is an inspiring example of dedication, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence against all odds.