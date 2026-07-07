Death of 21-yr-old at gym raises alarm

The tragic death of 21-year-old Shivam, who was allegedly made to do a leg press with heavy weight by the trainer in the gym, which his body could not bear, has sparked concern over students engaged in strenuous physical activity.

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He suffered a spine injury due to a nerve being pressed. He battled for 22 days and ultimately died on Sunday.

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The incident occurred in the Gopal Nagar Chowk area on Tibba Road, where Shivam used to go to a gym.

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Shivam’s family said he was given a heavy weight for the leg press in proportion to his body weight that, ultimately, Shivam could not lift the weight. He collapsed on the spot and struggled between life and death for 22 days.

The incident is an eye opener for hundreds of gym freaks, who, in order to getting quick results either workout under unprofessional trainers or to show off their heavy workouts on social media put their lives in danger.

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Shiva Sachdeva from D-Karve here said most of trainers in a proper gym were professionals.

“On the other hand, we don’t recommend extreme weight-training workouts. Everything is done under the supervision of trainers as per body’s weight and capacity,” he said.

Harry Mittal from The Athletic Edge said gyms must get professional trainers as even an injury could prove fatal any time.