Death of combine harvester driver: Cops register murder case

Raikot, April 27

The Jodhan police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for causing the death of Dulla Singh, a resident of Akkuwal village in the Sidhwan block. Singh died in mysterious circumstances at Gujjarwal village on Monday night.

The victim was working as a combine harvester driver with Hardeep Singh of Gujjarwal village. The victim’s brother Chiman Singh informed the police that some unknown persons had beaten his brother up and he later succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital Ludhiana.

As per the FIR registered at the Jodhan police station, Chiman Singh stated that he received a phone call at 10.30pm on April 24, claiming that his brother had suffered a heart attack and was being shifted to Civil Hospital Ludhiana. However, at 10.56 pm, he was informed that Dulla Singh had died and his body was in the hospital’s mortuary.

Initially, the family thought that Singh had died of a heart attack and the police started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. However, during the post-mortem, the doctors found injuries caused by beating, leading to suspicions about the cause of death.

Investigating officer Baljit Singh said the police would take further action after determining the sequence of events leading to Dulla Singh’s death.

