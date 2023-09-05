Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik today submitted the inquiry report regarding the death of an unidentified road mishap victim after falling off a stretcher at the Civil Hospital on August 27 to the Chief Secretary, Punjab.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between the DC and Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur.

The Punjab Chief Secretary, Anurag Verma, had directed Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik to probe into the death after the report filed by the three-member committee formed by the Civil Surgeon was found inadequate.

On August 27, an unidentified person aged 40-45 years was brought to the hospital by a 108 ambulance after he suffered serious injuries in a road accident at Sherpur Chowk. He was given first aid but was shifted to a wrong ward. The victim was lying on the stretcher due to lack of beds from where he fall off and succumbed to his injuries.