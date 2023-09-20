Debate at PU Regional Centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised a debate competition on ‘One Nation, One Election’. Twenty-two students from LLB and BA LLB (honours) courses participated in the event that was convened by Prof Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Dr Aditi Sharma and Dr Meera Nagpal. The participants were given a choice to select their preferred language between English and Punjabi. Gurkirandeep Kaur won the contest while Gurleen Kaur stood second and Bharti Arora stood third. Dr Meera Nagpal said that such events help in honing the public speaking skills of students.

Seminar at Guru Nanak School

A seminar on ‘21st century classroom skills’ for teachers was organised by Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana. Resource person Saurabh Beniwal laid emphasis on 12 skills of learning, literacy and life through various physical and mental activities.

PTA meeting at girls college

A general body meeting of the parent-teacher association (PTA) was held to elect new office-bearers for the 2023-24 session at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. The general body decided to elect the new office-bearers unanimously and Suman Lata was elected as the president of the PTA Executive Committee.

