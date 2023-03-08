Decision to rollback retirement age hailed by teachers

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 7

Private aided college teachers have hailed the decision of the state government to rollback its earlier decision of retiring them at the age of 58. The government has taken its decision back and maintained the earlier age of retirement, i.e. 60.

President Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union Prof Vinay Sophat said that the AAP government had shockingly reduced the age of the teachers working in private aided colleges from 60 to 58 years because of which the teachers had come on roads. “It is after a month-long struggle that the government has finally relented and taken back its decision. We are grateful to CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains who have seen the reason behind our protest and thought in terms of reversing the decision,” Sophat added.

PCCTU district president Prof Chamkaur Singh opined, “The private college teachers are not getting retirement benefits like government college teachers. This despite the fact that the qualifications and recruitment process in both cases remains the same. We welcome the decision, but at the same time request the Mann government to duly consider the teachers of private colleges for retiral benefits also.”