Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A declamation contest was organised by Ved Prachar Mandal at BCM School, Focal Point campus. Students of different classes participated in it and spoke on different topics. They also highlighted the life and teachings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. The aim of the event was to inculcate moral values in students. Social development specialist Dr Anuradha Kumar and Punjabi convener Neelam Behl adjudged the competition. Prachi Yadav of Class X bagged the first position, Moni Kumari stood second and Sarika and Devang bagged the third position. School principal Neeru Kaura congratulated the winners.

Zonal Badminton Competition

Sat Paul Mittal School hosted the ASISC zonal-level badminton competition recently. The event was attended by seven Schools from Ludhiana zone. The tournament commenced with an opening ceremony that was attended by Bhupinder Gogia, principal, Sat Paul Mittal School. She welcomed the players and wished them good luck. The matches were played in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere where each player gave their best shot to secure triumph for their respective schools. After an intense battle, Sat Paul Mittal School emerged as the champions of the competition.

PAU Students awarded

The faculty and students of the Department of Zoology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), brought laurels to the university by clinching the best oral and poster presentation awards during the 6th international conference on ‘Strategies and challenges in agriculture and life science for food security and sustainable environment’, held at Himachal Pradesh University (Summer Hill), Shimla. Zoologist Dr Rajwinder Singh was awarded the ‘Best oral presentation award’ for his research paper ‘Amphibian diversity and abundance in village ponds of district Moga (Punjab)’, co-authored by his MSc student Ankita. Meenu Verma was awarded the ‘Best poster presentation award’ for her research paper ‘Rodenticidal potential of neem seed extract and rographolide-based baits against house rat, Rattus rattus (Linnaeus)’, co-authored by Harjinder Kaur, Jasvir Kaur and Dr BK Babbar.

Guest lecture on ‘diverse mindsets’

A guest lecture was organised on ‘Diverse Mindsets — Inclusive Minds’ in the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday. Speaker Anil Joshi, Program Director, IBM India Research Labs, New Delhi, and Senior Advisor to ‘Diverse Mindsets - Inclusion and Accessibility’ deliberated on the diversity we see in the population vis-à-vis sex, gender, disability among others. He stressed upon the idea of justice that must be meted out to every section of the society, irrespective of the diversity that abounds. He impressed upon the gathering the imperativeness of understanding differences and move from exclusion and segregation towards interaction leading towards inclusion. Joshi stressed that equity, sustainability, inclusion and growth are the key factors of the Inclusive Development Index (IDI).