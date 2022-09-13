Declare LSD pandemic, Centre urged

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 12

Members of the All-India Kisan Sabha have urged the Centre to declare lumpy skin disease as pandemic. The outfit has also demanded adequate compensation for farmers and dairy farmers suffering losses due to the outbreak of disease in the border state.

Memorandums were handed over to SDMs Harbans Singh, Gurbir Singh Kohli and Jasleen Kaur in this regard. Farmers and dairy farmers led by Baldev Singh Latala, member, state committee, All India Kisan Sabha, alleged that the Central and state governments had not bothered to rescue farmers and dairy farmers who had suffered losses due to death of cattle by infection, expensive treatment and disposal of bodies of cattle.

“While a large number of cattle had been dying due to lumpy skin disease and disposal of their bodies had further compounded the issue due to inadequate arrangements by Hadda Rori contractors,” said Latala. The Sabha activists demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation for the dead cattle. Tehsil president Yugraj Singh Maherna, Jagroop Singh, Darshan Singh, Iqbal Singh, Mohinder Singh Gurinder Singh and Jarnail Singh were also present on the occasion.