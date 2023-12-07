Decomposed body found

Ludhiana, December 6
A decomposed body of a man was found in the washroom of the Khanna railway station on Wednesday.
The bathroom was lying locked for several days. When it was locked, no one seemed to have checked the presence of any person inside the bathroom. When the stink spread at the station, the bathroom was opened and the decomposed body was found.
The deceased could not be identified due to the bad condition of the body.
GRP in-charge Kuldeep Singh said an investigation was being held from every angle and efforts were on to identify the man. Cardiac arrest could also be the cause of the death, post-mortem examination would clear the same.
