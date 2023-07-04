Decomposed body of man found in plot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

The body of an unidentified man, who seemed to be died under mysterious circumstances, was found in a plot on Metro Road, Moti Nagar, here. The body was in a decomposed state and infested with worms.

After getting information from some residents, the police reached the scene and started investigation. Later, the Moti Nagar police sent the body to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for post-mortem examination. The body was lying without any clothes.

On noticing the body, local residents informed the police. As per claims made by them, there could be a possibility that

someone might have murdered the man and then dumped the body in the empty plot.

However, the police were waiting for the autopsy report to get more details in the case. To identify

the body, the police made public announcements in surrounding areas, appealing for assistance from local residents.

According to the Moti Nagar Station House Officer (SHO), they have initiated an investigation and the actual cause of death would be ascertained following the post-mortem examination.