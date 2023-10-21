Decomposer not suitable in Punjab, in-field solutions preferable: PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The challenge of paddy straw burning continues to be a burning issue, with the smog that results from the stubble blaze engulfing the entire region. It causes accidents and also has harmful effects on the health of the masses, animals and soil due to loss of essential nutrients.

The idea of using the paddy straw decomposer has not gone down well in Punjab due to the climatic conditions because the in-field solution to the paddy straw problem is sustainable environmentally and economically.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal advises resorting to various in-situ management technologies, including the use of Surface Seeder, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder, Happy Seeder, Super SMS on combine, zero till drill, reversible mould board plough, mulcher and cutter for effective paddy residue management.

He also suggested using basmati straw as fodder for animals due to less silicon content in it.

State Agriculture Department Agricultural Engineer Jagdish Singh said that during the last year, farmers were provided a high number of machines, adding that they would get nmachines and subsidy for straw management this year as well.

He urged that straw-burning cases be curbed, and advised adopting machinery on a custom hiring basis or from cooperative societies for timely straw management. “It is essential to motivate the farmers to opt for in-field management technologies rather than going in for off-field solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, with an aim of promoting crop residue management and integrated farming systems, an awareness camp was organised by the Rural Awareness Work Experience (RAWE) students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in village Mohi of the district. An awareness rally was also taken out by the students in the company of farmers.

Dr Ashok Kumar Dhakad, RAWE in-charge of the village Mohi, explained the role of agro-forestry in crop diversification. Trees like neem, poplar, etc, provided fresh air and helped in maintaining the agro-ecosystem balance.

Dr Dilpreet Talwar said that vegetable cultivation played a significant role in crop diversification under the traditional rice-wheat cycle. He also dwelt upon the cultivation of winter season vegetables in the state.

Dr Narinderpal Kaur, Professor (retd) of PAU, urged the farmers to opt for crop diversification through medicinal and fruit plants like amla, drumstick and guava. She also shared her experience of growing fruit and herbal plants in Mohi village.

Dr Amit Kaul, another PAU expert, explained cultivation practices of wheat using paddy straw through the use of PAU-recommended technologies and machinery. He also talked about the benefits of paddy straw in the succeeding crop, including improvement in soil health, reduction of use of manures and fertilisers.

Another PAU expert, Dr Neerja Rani, advised the farmers to adopt integrated farming systems and stressed taking to dairy, poultry and fish-breeding. She also talked about using cattle waste and rice-straw to produce compost.

Explaining the role of flowers in diversification and cultivation methods of winter season flowers, Dr Simrat Singh shared a poem with farmers on the subject of paddy straw management.