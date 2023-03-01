Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Ludhiana, February 28
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed Nitin Dutt, a deed writer, at Tehsil Central, Ludhiana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
Stating this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said the deed writer was arrested on the complaint of Bhupesh Joshi, a resident of Chander Nagar, Ludhiana city.
The official said the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and alleged that the deed writer had demanded Rs 70,000 as bribe to help him execute registry of his 50-yard house.
The spokesperson said a VB team from the economic offences wing of the Ludhiana range laid a trap and the deed writer was arrested on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect at the VB police station here. Further investigation in the case was under progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...