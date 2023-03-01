Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed Nitin Dutt, a deed writer, at Tehsil Central, Ludhiana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Stating this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said the deed writer was arrested on the complaint of Bhupesh Joshi, a resident of Chander Nagar, Ludhiana city.

The official said the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and alleged that the deed writer had demanded Rs 70,000 as bribe to help him execute registry of his 50-yard house.

The spokesperson said a VB team from the economic offences wing of the Ludhiana range laid a trap and the deed writer was arrested on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect at the VB police station here. Further investigation in the case was under progress.