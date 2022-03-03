Deep Baseball Club lift trophy

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

Deep Baseball Club warded off stiff resistance from Ranjit Baseball Club before scrambling past 3-2 to lift the winners’ trophy in the 16th Ludhiana District Baseball Championship for Senior Boys held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School grounds, Gill village, on Wednesday.

Gurpreet Singh, Kirandeep and Vaninderjit Singh accounted for one run each to help their side come out triumphant.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Ranjit Baseball Club outperformed Arya College (4-1) in which Sourab and Dinesh contributed two runs each and Deep Baseball

Club beat SCD Government College, Ludhiana (6-1) in which Gurpreet Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Kirandeep excelled chipping in with a brace each.

In the match for hard-line cup, Arya College got the better of SCD Government College (3-2) to secure third position.