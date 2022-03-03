Deep Baseball Club lift trophy

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 2
Deep Baseball Club warded off stiff resistance from Ranjit Baseball Club before scrambling past 3-2 to lift the winners’ trophy in the 16th Ludhiana District Baseball Championship for Senior Boys held at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School grounds, Gill village, on Wednesday.
Gurpreet Singh, Kirandeep and Vaninderjit Singh accounted for one run each to help their side come out triumphant.
Earlier, in the semi-finals, Ranjit Baseball Club outperformed Arya College (4-1) in which Sourab and Dinesh contributed two runs each and Deep Baseball
Club beat SCD Government College, Ludhiana (6-1) in which Gurpreet Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Kirandeep excelled chipping in with a brace each.
In the match for hard-line cup, Arya College got the better of SCD Government College (3-2) to secure third position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations