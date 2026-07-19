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Home / Ludhiana / Deep pits from ‘illegal excavation’ pose risk to road, railway line in Ludhiana

Deep pits from ‘illegal excavation’ pose risk to road, railway line in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Dug-up area near the railway line at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, which poses risk to commuters.
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Deep pits allegedly caused by illegal soil excavation along a road and a railway line in a residential scheme have caused safety concerns among residents, who have urged the district administration to take immediate action at the earliest.

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Highlighting the pits in the land under the colony in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, residents say soil erosion caused by monsoon rains could spell trouble for the road as well as the railway line, weakening their foundations.

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According to the information available, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust handed over the 475-acre scheme to the Municipal Corporation (MC) on April 1 this year.

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Raising the issue, social activist Arvind Sharma claimed several deep pits had been dug along the railway line in front of Block D and Bhai Daya Singh Hospital, posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists.

Tarsem Singh Bhinder, Chairperson, Ludhiana Improvement Trust, said, “I will direct the officials concerned to check the spot and fill the pits so that they do not pose a safety risk to commuters.”

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According to Sharma, the illegal excavation had continued unchecked even after the land transfer, leaving behind dangerous pits close to the recently reconstructed road and the railway line.

He said the situation could worsen with the onset of the monsoon as the pits were likely to be filled with rainwater, making them difficult to spot and increasing the chances of accidents.

Sharma pointed out announcements made by Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains during a recent visit to the city, where he said the city would be made pothole-free before June 30. He said the existence of such hazardous pits in one of the city’s prominent residential localities posed questions over public safety and the implementation of the government’s assurances.

Demanding immediate action, Sharma urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the illegal excavation and sought the examination of footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify those responsible.

He appealed to the authorities to fill the pits without delay and restore the site to prevent any untoward incidents.

Residents of the area said the road is frequently used by walkers, cyclists and commuters, and expressed fear the pits could become a major safety hazard during rains.

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